Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
MOSCOW, July 16 FIFA President Sepp Blatter will attend the 2018 World Cup's preliminary draw in St Petersburg on July 25, Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying on Thursday.
"Sepp will be coming. He confirmed this to me yesterday. He will also meet with the President of Russia," Mutko said in an interview with the newspaper Sport Express. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Toby Davis)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.