MOSCOW, July 16 FIFA President Sepp Blatter will attend the 2018 World Cup's preliminary draw in St Petersburg on July 25, Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"Sepp will be coming. He confirmed this to me yesterday. He will also meet with the President of Russia," Mutko said in an interview with the newspaper Sport Express. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Toby Davis)