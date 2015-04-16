NASSAU, Bahamas, April 16 FIFA presidential hopeful Luis Figo has hit out at what he called a lack of democracy at CONCACAF's congress on Thursday after incumbent Sepp Blatter was the only candidate given a chance to speak.

Before speeches by 10 federations from the North and Central America and Caribbean body, Blatter spoke to the congress and said CONCACAF should have an extra place in the World Cup.

But none of the other candidates for election - Figo, Dutch Football Association President Michael van Praag or Jordan's Prince Ali bin al-Hussein - were given an opportunity to speak.

"When some speak and others are silenced, democracy and football lose. Elections are, per definition, a democratic process. Otherwise they are not elections," Figo told Reuters.

"I am an unconditional supporter of democracy. Democracy is essential in modern society. I continue to believe that FIFA elections have to be transparent."

The session was meant to discuss the minutes of the previous gathering but during it Blatter received pledges of support from 10 federations in a congress that quickly turned from a rally to back the incumbent.

The speeches in support of Blatter appeared to have been coordinated, and one even compared the 79-year-old Swiss to Jesus Christ.

Figo, a former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder, said he was unhappy with how the congress approached the impending, May 29th election.

"The candidates for the FIFA presidency were not allowed to speak in the CONCACAF congress but some campaigning interventions took place without being in the agenda," he said.

"I leave the Bahamas with important support in the Americas and a strengthened will to implement changes." (Editing by Frank Pingue)