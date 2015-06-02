June 2 Sepp Blatter's stunning announcement on Tuesday that he would quit as FIFA president was welcomed by U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati as a chance for positive change and meaningful reform within the game's governing body.

Gulati, who backed Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein in the FIFA presidential election held in Zurich last week, also praised Blatter for his unexpected decision to step down four days after he was re-elected to a fifth term.

"The announcement today by President Blatter represents an exceptional and immediate opportunity for positive change within FIFA," Gulati said in a statement.

"I commend him for making a decision that puts FIFA and the sport we love above all other interests."

Blatter, 79, announced his decision at a hastily arranged news conference in Zurich, six days after the soccer world was rocked when police raided a hotel in that city and arrested several FIFA officials as part of a corruption investigation.

Though Blatter on Friday secured a fifth term as president when Prince Ali conceded defeat after the first round of voting at FIFA's annual Congress, there had been widespread calls for him to quit, mostly from Western nations.

While Blatter was not mentioned in either the U.S. or Swiss investigations, he has survived a series of scandals during his tenure, including Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup amid allegations of corruption in the selection process.

"This is the first of many steps towards real and meaningful reform within FIFA," Gulati said of Blatter's unexpected U-turn on the presidency. "Today is an occasion for optimism and belief for everyone who shares a passion for our game." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)