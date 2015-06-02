(Adds Canadian soccer statement)

By Mark Stokes

LOS ANGELES, June 2 Sepp Blatter's stunning announcement on Tuesday that he would quit as FIFA president was welcomed by U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati as a chance for positive change and meaningful reform within the game's governing body.

Gulati, who backed Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein in the FIFA presidential election held in Zurich last week, also praised Blatter for his unexpected decision to step down four days after he was re-elected to a fifth term.

"The announcement today by President Blatter represents an exceptional and immediate opportunity for positive change within FIFA," Gulati said in a statement.

"I commend him for making a decision that puts FIFA and the sport we love above all other interests."

The Canadian Soccer Association (CAS), also welcomed Blatter's move and the opportunity for change that it brings to the sport.

Like U.S. Soccer, the CSA had backed Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein at the recent presidential election.

Canada will host the women's World Cup which kicks off on Saturday in Edmonton with the hosts taking on China and runs to the showpiece match on July 5.

Blatter was expected to make an appearance at the final in Vancouver and there is no word yet on whether he will follow through on those plans after announcing he was stepping down.

"Canada Soccer welcomes the news today regarding FIFA President Blatter's decision and the opportunity that is now in front of the football world for fundamental change to its structure and governance," said the CSA.

"As we have unequivocally stated, we are focused on any and all efforts to ensure transparency and accountability for our sport and will support the transition and necessary steps to ensure these core values are of the highest priority."

Blatter, 79, announced his decision at a hastily arranged news conference in Zurich, six days after the soccer world was rocked when police raided a hotel in that city and arrested several FIFA officials as part of a corruption investigation.

Though Blatter on Friday secured a fifth term as president when Prince Ali conceded defeat after the first round of voting at FIFA's annual Congress, there had been widespread calls for him to quit, mostly from Western nations.

While Blatter was not mentioned in either the U.S. or Swiss investigations, he has survived a series of scandals during his tenure, including Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup amid allegations of corruption in the selection process.

"This is the first of many steps towards real and meaningful reform within FIFA," Gulati said of Blatter's unexpected U-turn on the presidency. "Today is an occasion for optimism and belief for everyone who shares a passion for our game." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)