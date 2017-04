ZURICH Nov 6 Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter suffered a health incident at the weekend and is undergoing medical checks over the next 10 days, Switzerland's Radio 1 reported on Friday, citing sources.

Blatter, who led soccer's governing body for 18 years, was provisionally suspended for 90 days in October amid the worst corruption scandal in FIFA's history. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)