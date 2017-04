MIAMI Nov 6 Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter is undergoing stress-related health checks but is not in hospital, a spokesman for the suspended FIFA president said on Friday.

"He is under medical evaluation, the doctors took him out for a few days, the doctors expect to him be back around Thursday or Friday of next week," Blatter spokesman Klaus Stoehlker told Reuters.

"He is under tremendous pressure from so many sides and perhaps this is a little bit difficult for a man who is not the youngest."

Blatter, 79, led soccer's governing body for 18 years and was provisionally suspended for 90 days in October amid the worst corruption scandal in FIFA's history.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Writing by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)