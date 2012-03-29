BERNE, March 29 FIFA's executive committee is
bracing itself to receive an anti-corruption report on Friday
with president Sepp Blatter saying soccer's governing body needs
actions, not just words.
Mark Pieth, a professor at the Basel Institute of
Governance, has produced the report on the way FIFA operates as
part of an attempt to reform the organisation following a series
of corruption scandals.
"Looking forward to our ExCo (executive committee) meeting,"
said Blatter on Twitter on Thursday. "Delighted to see my main
ideas for reform in Mark Pieth's report."
"I stressed how to improve FIFA's governance since the
beginning of last year. Not just words but actions."
"I hope my ExCo colleagues share my enthusiasm for reform."
Blatter has recently sought to distance himself from his
fellow executive committee members, pointing out they are chosen
by their respective continental confederations and that he has
no say in the matter.
Pieth, who heads FIFA's 13-man governance committee which
was set up in November, has already suggested limiting the
mandates of its leading officials and carrying out "regular due
diligence checks" on them.
Blatter is due to give a media conference following the
executive committee meeting, which will also hear a report from
Claudio Sulser who is head of a separate team aimed at
bolstering FIFA's ethics committee.
The executive committee has been plagued by corruption
allegations over the last two years, losing five members.
Mohamed bin Hammam was banned for life after being found
guilty by FIFA's ethics committee of trying to buy the votes of
Caribbean officials last year when he challenged Blatter for the
presidency.
Jack Warner, another executive committee member, resigned
while he was being investigated in the same case.
In 2010, Tahiti's Reynald Temarii and Nigeria's Amos Adamu
were both banned over allegations they tried to sell their votes
in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting contests to undercover
newspaper reporters.
Brazil's Ricardo Teixeira quit earlier this month citing
personal reasons although he was also facing corruption
allegations to which he denied any wrongdoing.
