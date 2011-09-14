Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
BERNE, Sept 14 Sepp Blatter has used Twitter to deny that he will quit as FIFA president before the end of his mandate and said he had not made a deal for Michel Platini to replace him.
"The suggestion that I intend to stop my four-year mandate before its end is simply ridiculous," Blatter, 75, said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"The suggestion of a reported 'deal' between me and Michel Platini for the FIFA presidency is pure nonsense."
Blatter was re-elected for a fourth term in June, keeping him in office until 2015. He has said he will not stand again after that.
Former France captain Platini, the UEFA president, is widely seen as a possible successor to the Swiss and his mandate also ends in 2015.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (