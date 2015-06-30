NEW YORK, June 30 FIFA President Sepp Blatter will not travel to Vancouver for the final of the women's World Cup on July 5 and has told organizers that personal reasons will prevent him from going, a U.S.-based lawyer for Blatter said on Tuesday.

The lawyer, Richard Cullen, said he would not comment beyond what Blatter has told the organizers.

Senior executives of Zurich-based FIFA were charged with corruption in the United States on May 27 over bids for major soccer tournaments and Blatter came under pressure to step down. It will be the first time Blatter has not presented the trophy to the winners of the women's competition, which is held every four years, since he became FIFA president in 1998. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Grant McCool)