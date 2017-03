NEW YORK, Sept 25 Sepp Blatter, the head of world soccer body FIFA, is cooperating with a Swiss criminal investigation, Blatter's U.S. attorney said on Friday.

Attorney Richard Cullen said a contract the Swiss Attorney General said Blatter signed in 2005 with the Caribbean Football Union was "properly prepared and negotiated by the appropriate staff members of FIFA."

"Certainly no mismanagement occurred," he said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by David Ingram and Mica Rosenberg)