ZURICH Oct 7 FIFA president Sepp Blatter faces a 90 day suspension from football if the governing body's Ethics judge backs a prosecutor's recommendation, a close friend and former advisor to Blatter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Blatter's long-term confidant Klaus Stoehlker said the decision by judge Hans-Joachim Eckert was expected by Friday.

Reuters was unable to confirm the information with FIFA's Ethics Committee or with FIFA itself.

Blatter is under criminal investigation from Switzerland's Attorney General regarding a television contract and an alleged "disloyal payment" to UEFA president Michel Platini. Both have denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ossian Shine)