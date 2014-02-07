UPDATE 1-Soccer-Schalke, United, Lyon and Ajax into Europa League last eight
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)
BERNE Feb 7 FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he is ready to stand for a fifth term if he receives the backing of the member associations of soccer's ruling body.
"I'm in good health and I don't see why I should now think about stopping the work," he told Swiss public radio RTS on Friday. "If the member associations ask me to be a candidate I would not say no."
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)
ZURICH, March 16 Schalke 04 hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and overcome fellow Germans Borussia Moenchenglach on away goals in their Europa League last 16 tie while Manchester United edged Rostov 1-0 tp progress on Thursday.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 16, second leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - Ajax Amsterdam 2-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - Anderlecht 0-1. Anderlecht win 2-0 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy)