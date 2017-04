ZURICH Aug 17 FIFA confirmed on Monday that they will investigate the alleged distribution from their headquarters of an anonymous heavily critical 'dossier' on UEFA president Michel Platini following a complaint from European soccer's governing body.

"FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has received a letter from UEFA regarding the said subject," said FIFA in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"In his answer to UEFA, the FIFA Secretary General has confirmed that FIFA is investigating the matter." (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)