ZURICH Nov 12 Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted on Friday for a check-up after feeling unwell, his former publicist and confidant Klaus Stoelhker told Reuters TV.

"He had to stay a few days in hospital but now he is out, he is at home in (the canton of) Valais. He is very happy and he is relaxing a few days until the beginning of next week and then he will be back," Stoelhker said in an interview on Thursday.