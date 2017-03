ZURICH, Sept 25 Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Joseph Blatter, the head of world soccer body FIFA, on suspicion of criminal mismanagement and misappropriation, the Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) said on Friday.

As the corruption probe at FIFA widened, OAG representatives interrogated Blatter after FIFA's executive committee met in Zurich, the OAG said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the OAG conducted on 25 September 2015 a house search at FIFA Headquarters with the support of the Federal Criminal Police. The office of the FIFA President has been searched and data seized," it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)