ZURICH Dec 21 Banned FIFA leader Sepp Blatter will appeal against his eight-year ban by the world soccer body's ethics committee imposed on Monday, he told reporters.

"I will fight for me and I will fight for FIFA," Blatter said, adding he would take his objections to FIFA's appeals body, go before the Lausanne-based sports arbitration panel, or take legal action under Swiss law if needed.

(Reporting by Simon Evans and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)