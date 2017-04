ZURICH Feb 24 FIFA's appeal committee has upheld bans on longtime President Sepp Blatter and European soccer head Michel Platini for ethics violations but reduced them to six years from eight, it said on Wednesday.

"The FIFA Appeal Committee, chaired by Larry Mussenden (Bermuda), has partially confirmed the decisions taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee on 17 and 18 December 2015 regarding Joseph S. Blatter and Michel Platini respectively, whose bans have been reduced from eight to six years," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dominic Evans)