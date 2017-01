ZURICH Dec 2 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will rule on Monday on ex-FIFA head Sepp Blatter's six-year ban from soccer amid corruption allegations, the tribunal said on Friday.

Blatter had appeared before CAS, sport's highest tribunal, in August to appeal against his ban imposed for ethics violations.

The 80-year-old, who headed soccer's global governing body for 17 years until last year, was banned from all soccer-related activity last December along with then-European soccer boss Michel Platini.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)