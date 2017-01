LAUSANNE, Switzerland Dec 5 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday maintained a six-year ban from soccer for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter amid corruption allegations, a spokesman for Blatter said.

The 80-year-old Swiss, who headed soccer's global governing body for 17 years until last year, was banned from all soccer-related activity last December along with then-European soccer boss Michel Platini. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Writing by Joshua Franklin)