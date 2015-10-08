NEW YORK Oct 8 Sepp Blatter is disappointed that FIFA's ethics committee did not speak with him before provisionally suspending him, lawyers for the world soccer body's president said on Thursday.

"President Blatter was disappointed that the Ethics Committee did not follow the Code of Ethics and Disciplinary Code, both of which provide for an opportunity to be heard," Blatter's lawyers said in an emailed statement.

"Further, the Ethics Committee based its decision on a misunderstanding of the actions of the Attorney General in Switzerland, which has opened an investigation but brought no charge against the President."

Blatter's lawyers said he was looking forward to presenting evidence that will prove he did not engage in any misconduct. (Reporting by David Ingram; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)