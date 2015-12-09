FIFA President Sepp Blatter smiles before the first game of the so-called ''Sepp Blatter tournament'' in Blatter's home-town Ulrichen, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

ZURICH An internal investigation of suspended FIFA President Joseph "Sepp" Blatter has found no evidence of wrongdoing over a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.02 million) payment to European soccer head Michel Platini, a Swiss newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing an unnamed source, the Handelszeitung paper said the internal probe had been unable to substantiate the suspicions.

Both men were suspended in October amid a corruption scandal that has triggered criminal investigations in the United States and Switzerland and cast soccer's global administrative body into turmoil. They deny wrongdoing and have not been charged.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)