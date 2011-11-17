LONDON Nov 17 Gordon Taylor, the chief
executive of England's players' union, called on FIFA president
Sepp Blatter to resign on Thursday saying the Swiss
75-year-old's comments on racism showed he was "out of tune and
out of time".
Blatter has faced widespread criticism following his
comments on Wednesday when he said in two separate TV interviews
there was no racism in football and that players involved in any
confrontations on the pitch should settle their differences with
a handshake at the end of the match.
Taylor, speaking to Sky Sports News, said: "This goes beyond
the line. To talk like he did shows he is totally out of tune,
and out of time.
"He should move aside for (UEFA president) Michel Platini.
If one person should get it about racism it is the head of FIFA
which has 200 countries in the world, which are so diverse and
have different backgrounds, colours, cultures and creeds and if
he is not getting it then he's got to move on."
Asked if he should resign, he said: "I think without a
shadow of a doubt."
Blatter's comments were televised on the same afternoon as
the English FA charged Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez of
Liverpool with racially abusing Manchester United defender
Patrice Evra last month. Suarez is pleading not guilty to the
charge.
The FA is also investigating allegations of racial abuse by
England and Chelsea captain John Terry towards Queens Park
Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand last month. Terry has denied
the charge, but is also being investigated by the police.
There has been a predictably vehement backlash in England
towards Blatter with The Sun's front page headline "Blind as a
Blatt" making their feelings known and many pundits calling for
him to quit.
European newspapers were less forthright, with some major
ones like Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport not mentioning the
controversy at all on their website, but Switzerland's Blick
talked of a "racism storm".
ASTONISHED FERDINAND
Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand -
Anton's brother -- was one of many critics, saying on Twitter
that he was "astonished" by Blatter's comments.
"Sepp Blatter your comments on racism are so condescending
its almost laughable. If fans shout racist chants but shake our
hands is that ok?" Ferdinand wrote. "I feel stupid for thinking
that football was taking a leading role against racism -- it
seems it was just on mute for a while."
Blatter gave interviews to broadcasters CNN and Al Jazeera.
Asked if there was racism on the pitch he told CNN World
Sport: "I would deny it. There is no racism, there is maybe one
of the players towards another, he has a word or a gesture which
is not the correct one.
"But also the one who is affected by that, he should say
that this is a game. We are in a game, and at the end of the
game, we shake hands, and this can happen, because we have
worked so hard against racism and discrimination."
He also said on Al Jazeera: "During a match you may say
something to someone who's not looking exactly like you, but at
end of match it's forgotten."
Blatter attempted to play down his remarks afterwards by
issuing a statement where he pledged his commitment to stamping
out racism.
"My comments have been misunderstood. What I wanted to
express is that, as football players, during a match, you have
'battles' with your opponents, and sometimes things are done
which are wrong," he said.
"But, normally, at the end of the match, you apologise to
your opponent if you had a confrontation during the match, you
shake hands, and when the game is over, it is over.
"Having said that, I want to stress again that I do not want
to diminish the dimension of the problem of racism in society
and in sport.
"I am committed to fighting this plague and kicking it out
of football."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)