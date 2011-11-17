* FIFA boss makes latest gaffe about racism
* Blatter in Twitter slanging match with Ferdinand
(recasts with Robertson's comments, adds details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's Sports Minister
Hugh Robertson and Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of
England's Professional Footballers Association, were among those
calling for FIFA president Sepp Blatter to resign on Thursday
following his comments on racism.
The 75-year-old Swiss has faced widespread criticism
following his remarks on Wednesday when he said in two separate
TV interviews there was no racism in football and that players
involved in any racist confrontations on the pitch should settle
their differences with a handshake at the end of the match.
The comments from the head of world soccer's governing body
have provoked a furore in England where the FA is dealing with
two high-profile racism allegations.
Blatter has responded to one of his critics -- Manchester
United and England defender Rio Ferdinand -- by becoming
involved in a slanging match with the player on Twitter.
Robertson, asked on BBC radio if Blatter should quit, said:
"Yes, we've been saying this for some time. This is incredibly
serious but it is part of a pattern of behaviour."
Taylor said Blatter had now gone too far.
"This goes beyond the line. To talk like he did shows he is
totally out of tune, and out of time," he told Sky Sports News.
"He should move aside for (UEFA president) Michel Platini.
If one person should get it about racism it is the head of FIFA
which has 200 countries in the world, which are so diverse and
have different backgrounds, colours, cultures and creeds and if
he is not getting it then he's got to move on."
Asked if he should resign, he said: "I think without a
shadow of a doubt."
Blatter's comments were televised on the same afternoon as
the English FA charged Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez of
Liverpool with racially abusing Manchester United defender
Patrice Evra last month. Suarez is pleading not guilty to the
charge.
The FA and police are also investigating allegations of
racial abuse by England and Chelsea captain John Terry towards
Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand last month. Terry
denies the accusations.
There has been a predictably vehement backlash in England
towards Blatter with The Sun's front page headline "Blind as a
Blatt" making the tabloid's feelings known while many pundits
have called on him to quit.
European newspapers were less forthright, with some major
ones like Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport not mentioning the
controversy at all on their website, but Switzerland's Blick
talked of a "racism storm".
ASTONISHED FERDINAND
Rio Ferdinand - Anton's brother -- was one of many critics,
saying on Twitter that he was "astonished" by Blatter's
comments.
"Sepp Blatter your comments on racism are so condescending
it's almost laughable. If fans shout racist chants but shake our
hands is that ok?" Ferdinand wrote. "I feel stupid for thinking
that football was taking a leading role against racism -- it
seems it was just on mute for a while."
Ferdinand also implied in another tweet that a picture on
the FIFA website of Blatter with a "black man" was an attempt to
limit the damage caused by the FIFA president's comments.
Blatter then tweeted back: "@rioferdy5. The 'black man' as
you call him has a name: Tokyo Sexwale. He has done tremendous
work against racism and apartheid in Africa."
NO RACISM
Blatter gave interviews to broadcasters CNN and Al Jazeera.
Asked if there was racism on the pitch he told CNN World
Sport: "I would deny it. There is no racism, there is maybe one
of the players towards another, he has a word or a gesture which
is not the correct one.
"But also the one who is affected by that, he should say
that this is a game. We are in a game, and at the end of the
game, we shake hands, and this can happen, because we have
worked so hard against racism and discrimination."
He also said on Al Jazeera: "During a match you may say
something to someone who's not looking exactly like you, but at
end of match it's forgotten."
Blatter attempted to play down his remarks afterwards by
issuing a statement where he pledged his commitment to stamping
out racism.
"My comments have been misunderstood. What I wanted to
express is that, as football players, during a match, you have
'battles' with your opponents, and sometimes things are done
which are wrong," he said.
"But, normally, at the end of the match, you apologise to
your opponent if you had a confrontation during the match, you
shake hands, and when the game is over, it is over.
"Having said that, I want to stress again that I do not want
to diminish the dimension of the problem of racism in society
and in sport.
"I am committed to fighting this plague and kicking it out
of football."
Blatter, whose organisation has been beset by corruption
allegations in the recent past, has made a series of gaffes over
the years.
He called on women players to wear skimpier kits and upset
homosexuals by saying they should not engage in sexual relations
at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The Swiss also said England were "bad losers" after they
missed out on hosting the 2018 World Cup to Russia and has
become a figure of hate among English media despite being adored
in other parts of the world such as 2010 World Cup hosts South
Africa.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)