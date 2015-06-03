NEW YORK, June 3 A former executive committee member of soccer's global governing body FIFA told a U.S. judge in November 2013 that he took bribes in connection with the 1998 and 2010 World Cups, among other major events.

Charles Blazer, a U.S. citizen who spent two decades as one of the world's most powerful soccer officials, secretly pleaded guilty to 10 criminal counts in New York as part of an agreement with U.S. prosecutors, according to a partially redacted transcript of the hearing released on Wednesday.

According to U.S. officials, Blazer's cooperation helped build a sprawling corruption case that has led to charges against top FIFA figures and helped prompt the resignation on Tuesday of longtime president Sepp Blatter.

In addition to serving as an executive committee member from 1997 to 2013, Blazer was also the general secretary of CONCACAF, soccer's governing body in North and Central America and in the Caribbean, from 1990 to 2011.

