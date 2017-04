NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. prosecutors on Monday made public a copy of their 2013 plea agreement with Chuck Blazer, a former FIFA executive committee member at the center of a broad corruption investigation of soccer's global governing body.

Prosecutors made the agreement public after a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday ordered the document unsealed at the request of various media outlets in the wake of the indictment of 14 FIFA officials and corporate executives. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)