June 12 A judge has ordered federal prosecutors to unseal the plea agreement between former FIFA executive committee member Chuck Blazer and the U.S. government.

Media outlets last week asked that the plea agreement be unsealed.

U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie's stayed his order until Monday, giving prosecutors time to unseal the agreement or appeal his decision.

Dearie gave the government until Friday to apply to redact any portion of the agreement. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)