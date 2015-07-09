ZURICH, July 9 Former FIFA executive committee member Chuck Blazer was banned from all football activities for life on Thursday by the sport's governing body which is engulfed in a scandal over alleged corruption.

"In his positions as a football official, he was a key player in schemes involving the offer, acceptance, payment and receipt of undisclosed and illegal payments, bribes and kickbacks as well as other money-making schemes," FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement announcing the ban. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)