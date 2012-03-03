BAGSHOT, England, March 3 FIFA deferred a final decision on whether Islamic women can play in a headscarf, or hijab, until July when they will also make their long-awaited decision on what goal-line technology system to employ.

The annual meeting of the game's ultimate law-making body, the International Football Association Board, decided on Saturday to test the specially designed headscarf further before a final decision is taken in a special meeting in Kiev on July 2.

Two systems of two companies, Hawk-Eye and GoalRef, will be tested again.

In other decisions, proposals to introduce a fourth substitute in extra-time in Cup matches and limiting the severity of the triple sanction punishment on goal-scoring opportunities, by which an offender can concede a penalty, receive a red card and then a suspension, were withdraw.

