BAGSHOT, England, March 3 Goal-line
technology was approved in principle by the soccer's lawmakers
on Saturday and could be used for the first time at FIFA's Club
World Cup finals in Japan at the end of the year.
The eight-man International Football Association Board said
that the technologies of two companies, Hawk-Eye from Britain
and GoalRef, a German-Danish company, would be subject to
further tests until a final decision was taken at a special IFAB
meeting in Kiev on July 2.
IFAB, which comprises four representatives from the world
governing body FIFA and four from the British associations, also
agreed in principle to overturn the decision they took in 2007
and will now allow Islamic women footballers to wear a hijab, or
headscarf, when they play.
The hijab decision, taken after a presentation to the Board
by FIFA executive committee member Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of
Jordan, was agreed by all eight members and will also be subject
to further testing with a view to a final decision on July 2.
"I am deeply grateful that the proposal to allow women to
wear the headscarf was unanimously endorsed by all members of
IFAB," Prince Ali said.
"I welcome their decision for an accelerated process to
further test the current design and I'm confident that once the
final ratification at the sepcial meeting of IFAB takes place,
we will see many delighted and happy players returning to the
field and playing the game they love."
In other decisions, a proposal from FIFA to allow a fourth
substitute in extra time in Cup matches was withdrawn while
further discussions will be taken regarding the "triple
punishment" sanction when a player concedes a penalty, is sent
off and faces a suspension for preventing a goal-scoring
opportunity.
IFAB also approved the use of "vanishing spray", the
temporory marker sprayed on to the pitch by the referee so
defenders stand 10 yards (9.15 metres) from free-kicks, can also
be used in matches, It also allowed rolling substitutes in
amateur and veterans matches.
BLATTER SUPPORT
The issue of goal-line technology has been on and off IFAB's
agenda over the last decade, but FIFA president Sepp Blatter,
once a staunch opponet, changed his mind after Frank Lampard's
infamous phantom goal for England against Germany in the 2010
World Cup finals was disallowed when it was clearly over the
line.
Blatter said before the meeting he "would rather die" than
witness another blunder like that in a future World Cup and with
his support, the introduction of the system became more likely.
Alex Horne, the general secretary of the English FA who
hosted the meeting south of London, told a news conference:
"Eight goal-line technology systems were tested, and now two are
going forward to final testing - Hawk-Eye and GoalRef. They will
go into phase two of testing and be tested to 'destruction'.
"We expect, following the conclusion of those tests by EMPA
(the Swiss testing laboratory), that one or more of the
companies will fulfil the criteria, amd that we will be passing
that into the laws on July 2."
Jerome Valcke, FIFA's general secretary, added: "If it is
approved on July 2, then there is nothing to stop it being used
on July 3, but in reality, the first FIFA competition it might
be used at would be the Club World Cup finals in Japan in
December. It should also be used at the Confederations Cup in
Brazil next year before the World Cup in 2014."
The Confederations Cup is used as a rehearsal for the finals
and between four and six World Cup stadiums should feature in
that tournament.
A number of issues remain to be settled regarding technology
including future licensing agreements, the costs involved and to
what playing level the systems can be used.
Both systems, and future ones yet to be developed, could
eventually be licensed with costs expected to reduce over time.
The system used by Hawk-Eye, which is used in tennis and
cricket, is based on optical recognition with cameras while
GoalRef uses a magnetic field with a special ball to identify a
goal situation.
