RIO DE JANEIRO May 29 Marco Polo Del Nero, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, said he did not plan to resign and "had nothing to do" with corruption, at a press conference on Friday.

Del Nero left a gathering of world soccer association FIFA in Switzerland ahead of the group's presidential election, following the arrest of nine senior FIFA officials including former CBF chief Jose Maria Marin. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Editing by Franklin Paul)