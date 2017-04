RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 26 The head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has resigned his post on FIFA's Executive Committee, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said on Thursday.

"Mr. Marco Polo Del Nero asked to leave the FIFA Executive Committee as Conmebol's representative and he recommended Mr. Fernando Sarney as his replacement and that was unanimously approved," Conmebol said in a statement issued after regional football bosses met in Brazil.

Sarney is the son of a former Brazilian president and one of the CBF's four vice-presidents. His appointment comes after months of pressure on Del Nero to stand down. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Frances Kerry)