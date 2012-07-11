LONDON, July 11 Ex-FIFA President Joao Havelange and his former son-in-law Ricardo Teixeira took multi-million dollar bribes on World Cup soccer deals, court documents released on Wednesday showed.

Havelange, a Brazilian who was head of world soccer's governing body from 1974 to 1998, received a payment of 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.53 million) in March 1997 from now defunct sports marketing body ISL.

Teixeira, who led the Brazilian Football Confederation from 1989 until stepping down earlier this year, took 12.7 million francs between 1992 and 1997, the documents showed.

The documents, released after pressure from a number of media groups, give details of a Swiss court case concluded in May 2010 and are the first time the two Brazilian soccer administrators have been officially named.

The criminal case against them was dropped after they agreed to pay reparations. ($1 = 0.9803 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Keith Weir)