By Brian Homewood
ZURICH, July 12 FIFA needs to change the culture
within the organisation and not just introduce new committees if
it is to successfully battle corruption in its ranks, a leading
anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday.
Transparency International said that FIFA's working
practices, at least until the last year, had been exposed by the
release of a legal document issued by the prosecutor's office in
the Swiss canton of Zug on Wednesday.
This showed that ex-FIFA President Joao Havelange and former
executive committee member Ricardo Teixeira took multi-million
dollar bribes on World Cup deals and that FIFA officials knew
about it but did nothing.
"It shows once again that it is not about working on
structure and having better rules, it's about the culture and
spirit and FIFA has not yet begun to work on that,"
Transparency's senior adviser on sport Sylvia Schenk told
Reuters.
"It showed the culture and spirit that was prevalent within
FIFA until only last year, when there was a small change. It was
accepted that officials had taken money and received money in a
way which was contradictory to their own obligations towards
FIFA."
Havelange, a Brazilian who was head of FIFA from 1974 to
1998, received a payment of 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.53
million) in March 1997 from now-defunct sports marketing body
ISL, the Swiss prosecutors said.
Teixeira, who led the Brazilian Football Confederation from
1989 until stepping down earlier this year, took 12.7 million
francs between 1992 and 1997, the prosecutors said.
ISL sold the commercial rights to broadcast World Cup
competitions on behalf of FIFA. It collapsed with debts of
around $300 million in 2001.
FIFA has responded to a string of recent corruption scandals
by introducing an audit and compliance committee and reforming
its ethics committee, splitting it into two chambers with one to
investigate cases and another to judge them and hand out
penalties.
The heads of the two chambers are due to be announced by
FIFA on Tuesday when president Sepp Blatter is due to face the
media for the first time since the release of the document.
Blatter, 76, has worked for FIFA since 1975. The Swiss
national was FIFA's General Secretary before succeeding
Havelange in 1998.
Schenk said an illustration of the culture prevalent in FIFA
was a claim by its legal representative during the case that "in
South America and Africa......bribery payments belong to the
usual salary of the majority of the population."
"They (FIFA) have not really understood the message," said
Schenk. "If you don't work very hard on the culture, then the
compliance programme is more for show."
