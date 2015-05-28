LONDON May 28 British Prime Minister David Cameron believes there is a strong case for a change of leadership at soccer's world governing body FIFA after the arrest of several senior officials on U.S. corruption charges, his spokesman said on Thursday.

"He (Cameron) does think there's a very - in diplomatic speak - a very very strong case for a change of leadership," the spokesman told reporters.

Pressure has risen on FIFA President Sepp Blatter as the corruption scandal engulfing the organisation drew warnings from major sponsors and criticism from senior Western politicians. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by William James)