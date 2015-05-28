LONDON May 28 Prime Minister David Cameron backed Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein's candidacy to be the next president of world soccer's scandal-hit governing body FIFA, the British leader's spokesman said on Thursday.

"The FA (English Football Association), and we are squarely behind the FA, supports the candidacy of Prince Ali," the spokesman told reporters, speaking a day after the arrest of several senior FIFA officials on U.S. corruption charges.

An election for the role, in which incumbent Sepp Blatter is expected to be re-elected for a fifth term, could take place on Friday, but there have been calls to postpone it.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by William James)