LONDON May 28 World soccer's governing body FIFA badly needs a change of leadership, Britain's Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport said on Thursday, speaking after the arrest of several senior FIFA officials.

"A change in leadership of FIFA is very badly needed," John Whittingdale told parliament in response to an urgent question on the issue.

"Anyone who has spent any time looking at FIFA ... will know that this is merely the latest sorry episode which suggests that FIFA is a deeply flawed and corrupt organisation."

Whittingdale, speaking a day after the game was plunged into turmoil following the arrest of senior officials on U.S. corruption charges, also called on sponsors to reconsider their links to the body. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan)