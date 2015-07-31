NEW YORK, July 31 The former chairman of an Argentina-based sports marketing business who was among the 14 people indicted in a federal corruption case that has rocked the soccer world's governing body is expected to appear in U.S. court on Friday.

Alejandro Burzaco, an Argentine businessman who was the former general manager and chairman of Torneos y Competencias SA, is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the U.S. Justice Department said.

He had previously turned himself in to police in northern Italy on June 9. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)