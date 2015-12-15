NEW YORK Dec 15 Former Honduras president and soccer official Rafael Callejas pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges relating to what U.S. prosecutors described as multimillion-dollar bribery schemes at FIFA and other soccer governing bodies.

Callejas, who is a former president of the Honduran soccer federation and who has served on FIFA's marketing and television committee, appeared with a lawyer in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, and the lawyer entered the plea on his behalf. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and David Ingram; Editing by Bill Rigby)