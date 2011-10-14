BERNE Oct 14 Four Caribbean soccer officials have been banned, including one for 18 months, for their part in a cash-for-votes scandal in the run-up to this year's FIFA presidential election.

Two other officials were reprimanded and fined by FIFA's ethics committee, one was reprimanded and another five were given warnings, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

The 18-month ban was handed to Franka Pickering of the British Virgin Islands FA.

