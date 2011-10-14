BERNE Oct 14 Four Caribbean soccer officials
have been banned, including one for 18 months, for their part in
a cash-for-votes scandal in the run-up to this year's FIFA
presidential election.
Two other officials were reprimanded and fined by FIFA's
ethics committee, one was reprimanded and another five were
given warnings, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.
The 18-month ban was handed to Franka Pickering of the
British Virgin Islands FA.
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories