Soccer-West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
March 17 West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
LONDON Jan 20 Sepp Blatter's former right-hand man Jerome Champagne declared his bid to succeed his ex-boss as FIFA president at a news conference on Monday.
Frenchman Champagne, 55, a former diplomat, worked at FIFA for 11 years between 1999 and 2010 and is a former deputy Secretary General of world soccer's governing body.
The presidential elections will take place in June 2015.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mitch Phillips)
March 17 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.