LONDON Jan 20 Sepp Blatter's former right-hand man Jerome Champagne declared his bid to succeed his ex-boss as FIFA president at a news conference on Monday.

Frenchman Champagne, 55, a former diplomat, worked at FIFA for 11 years between 1999 and 2010 and is a former deputy Secretary General of world soccer's governing body.

The presidential elections will take place in June 2015.

