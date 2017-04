BERNE Feb 2 FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne is out of the race after failing to win sufficient backing for his candidacy, he said on Monday.

Champagne said in a statement that he had won the backing of only three national associations for his bid to unseat Sepp Blatter, rather than the five stipulated in the rules.

"I regret to have to announce that I have not presented the five sponsorship letters needed to be registered as a candidate in the election of 29 May," the Frenchman said in a statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)