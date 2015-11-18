SANTIAGO Nov 18 Sergio Jadue has resigned as president of Chile's ANFP national football association and gone to the United States to talk to the FBI as part of its ongoing probe into corruption at soccer governing body FIFA, local media reported on Wednesday.

Local police had served Jadue a subpoena on Friday as part of what the ANFP said was an investigation into how it allocates salaries, hours after he announced he would take a 30-day leave for medical reasons.

The ANFP was not immediately available to comment on Wednesday.

Under the flashes of cameras and with police escorts, Jadue boarded a flight in Santiago late on Tuesday night, headed for New York via Miami, said daily newspaper La Tercera.

South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL and the sport's world governing body FIFA are reeling from a corruption scandal. Several leading directors were indicted in May in a probe led by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation into allegations of bribery, money-laundering and wire fraud.

A majority of the 14 FIFA officials and sports marketing executives indicted by the FBI were from South America.

Local newspapers La Tercera and El Mercurio quoted unnamed ANFP officials as saying that Jadue was planning to collaborate with the FBI investigation.

"It's not a holiday," El Mercurio cited one official as saying. "He is due back May 10 next year. Jadue is traveling as a protected informant of U.S. justice." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)