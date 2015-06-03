SEOUL, June 3 Chung Mong-joon, the billionaire scion of South Korea's Hyundai conglomerate, says he will "carefully consider" running for the FIFA presidency, following Sepp Blatter's unexpected decision to resign as the head of world soccer's governing body.

Chung, a former member of FIFA's powerful Executive Committee and a fierce critic of Blatter, also told a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday he would meet with European delegates before making any decision.

The biggest shareholder in Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and a one time South Korean presidential hopeful, Chung was instrumental in bringing the World Cup to South Korea in 2002, and remains one of Asia's most influential football figures. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ossian Shine)