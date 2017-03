SEOUL Oct 6 South Korean FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon said on Tuesday he is facing suspension from FIFA's Ethics Committee, but denies any wrongdoing.

Chung said he was being investigated over his "support" for South Korea's 2022 World Cup bid when he proposed the launch of a Global Football Fund.

The scion of Korea's Hyundai industrial conglomerate formally, Chung said he had not broken any rules and would fight the charges, adding "ultimately, I will prevail and will be vindicated." (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)