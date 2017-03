ZURICH Oct 9 Banned former FIFA vice-president Chung Mong-joon said on Friday he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to get the sanction over-turned.

South Korean Chung was given a six-year ban from the game on Thursday and said in a statement that ruling was a "shameful attempt to punish" his open criticism of world soccer's governing body.

