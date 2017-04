ZURICH Oct 26 South Korea's Chung Mong-Joon on Monday pulled out of the race for the presidency of global soccer body FIFA due to a ban from the sport.

"Because of the ethics committee's unjust sanctions, I will have to miss the Oct. 26 deadline to file my candidacy," Chung said in a statement.

"It is now time to officially withdraw my candidacy for the next FIFA president." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)