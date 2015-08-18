KUALA LUMPUR Aug 18 South Korean FIFA presidential hopeful Chung Mong-joon cannot bank on the support of neighbouring Japan, FIFA executive committee member Kozo Tashima told Reuters on Tuesday.

Tashima said he was pleased his good friend Chung was standing for president, but suggested Japan would instead vote at the Feb. 26 election for Michel Platini to head world soccer's governing body.

"Of course as the same region, east Asia, we are so proud to have a candidate for FIFA (president)," the Japanese official told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of an Asian Football Confederation conference.

"We haven't decided who we will vote for, we should consider all candidates and the manifestos, what he is doing, what he has done."

AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa last week declared his support for Platini. Around 30 to 35 of the AFC's 46 members traditionally vote in unison with Salman, and Tashima said it was always important for Japan, one of the region's wealthiest members, to be united with the rest of the confederation in electing leaders. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)