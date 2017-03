ZURICH Dec 4 The association that represents Europe's biggest soccer clubs (ECA) reacted angrily to FIFA's proposed reforms on Friday, saying they would only lead to increased frustration amongst stakeholders.

"ECA was right to believe that a reform process led from within is unable to deliver a sustainable governance model, which is fit for the 21st century," said ECA in a statement. "Clubs are not prepared to be further ignored." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)