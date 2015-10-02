Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI, March 26 Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
NEW YORK Oct 2 The Coca-Cola Co called on Friday for FIFA's President Sepp Blatter to step down immediately following Swiss authorities saying they were opening a criminal investigation into the head of the world soccer body.
"Every day that passes, the image and reputation of FIFA continues to tarnish," said the company in a statement. "FIFA needs comprehensive and urgent reform, and that can only be accomplished through a truly independent approach." (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, March 26 British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday end-to-end encryption of messages offered by services like Whatsapp are "completely unacceptable" and there should be no "secret place for terrorists to communicate".