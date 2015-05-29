May 29 Coca-Cola Co urged FIFA to take
"concrete actions" to address the issues that have been raised,
hours after Sepp Blatter was re-elected the president of the
world football governing body mired in a corruption scandal.
"FIFA must now seize the opportunity to begin winning back
the trust it has lost," Coca-Cola, one of the major sponsors of
FIFA, said in an email on Friday.
Blatter was re-elected the president of FIFA for a fifth
term as the only other candidate conceded defeat after a first
round of voting in an election overshadowed by allegations of
corruption in world soccer.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Anjali
Athavaley in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)